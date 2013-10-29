,, Leroy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

7AM, Tuesday, October 29th 2013.

Back Story ...........................

Was woken up at 3:27AM by a warm muzzle gently touching my arm. Mr WeeNee was trying to tell me something important !

For a minute or two I just laid there listening to the rain pound the roof. Big wind and rain outside which is nothing new so what's up with Mr WeeNee ?

Sat up and surveyed the bedroom, ah, fans aren't moving, porch light is off. Good for Mr WeeNee telling me the power is off and to get up and fix it, I did...;-).

5:30 came all to quickly, pulled my old bones out of bed and started getting ready for the run out to feed the jungle dogs.

Food was all prepared yesterday, camera gear was packed so I'm good to go.

Seems as if something was missing but couldn't quite put my finger on it.

D300 had the 70-300 VR lens on board so I put the 50mm 1.8 in the bag along with the SB800 flashgun. Figured that would take care of today's job.

Mounted the trusty little 125cc Honda and away I went. Hhmm, Ground is soaked, sky is dark gray but no rain, no problem-o.

Lately the tourists have been showing up so the plan was to feed Mama-san 2 then skip over to the other side and feed the rest of the crew. Shoot some monkeys while the 70-300 is mounted then go back to shoot the babies. Easy deal, just change the lens to the 50mm, reset the camera and crawl under the building.

All went well until I was ready to get down and dirty under the giant decaying building. Spun the belt around to retrieve the flashlight and guess what ? It wasn't there ! Aaahhhh, !!! ... So today there is no puppy photos..;-(

In their place is this mornings shot of Mr Leroy, formally known as Mr Stupid Dog.

And here's a side story about Leroy..

Sunday a friend from Bulgaria went out early in the morning to watch what I do. He's a world traveler and has followed my flickr adventures for a long long time.

We went all the way up to the giant Buddha with Leroy leading the way doing his job chasing the monkeys away. Leroy was so excited to help us all the way up and all the way back down.

So this morning while going over to feed the crew on the other side I could see Mr Tuff Guy and his girlfriend interacting with a bus load of tourists. That means getting food from them while chasing off the monkeys that were trying to grab their goodies.

Spotted Mr Leroy all by himself well away from Mr Tuff Guy laying semi hidden from sight. But as soon as he saw me his one good ear was standing straight up and his tail was wagging.

Made a decision and it was a good decision cuz Mr Leroy had done an excellent job a couple days ago. Opened the bag and presented it to Leroy, he was so excited as he chowed down everybody's food rations all by himself. Stood next to him until he had finished so no monkeys would try to grab his stuff, and they didn't . Monkeys were busy with the bus loads of tourists as was the other dogs, all worked out well.

Alright, already told ya about not going under the building to shoot puppies so the next move is to climb back on the scooter and head home. Sun is starting to show face and the ride was going well.

Halfway home, pulled up to the red light at a busy intersection. First in line with trucks/cars off to the right waiting as well. Out of nowhere seconds before the light was about to turn green a cop on a bike pulls sideways right in front of me blocking any forward motion.He had on spit shined boots, ass hole sun glasses, radio and sidearm in his belt with a tight lipped smile. Not good !

I know the drill in 3rd world countries when this happens.First a hand full of options raced through my brain.Took less than a second cuz the list was short.

His right hand came up gesturing with his pointing finger to pull my bike over to the curb on my left.

Subconsciously my left foot slid the transmission into first gear but the handle bars stayed pointing straight forward.

Right then another bike pulled up on my left and he too was blocked by the cops bike.Cop pointed again at the curb and the rider of said bike said something back at the cop.As the other bike pulled a hard left to the curb the cop started easing his way towards the curb as well. Light turned green and all traffic pulled forward, including me...;-)

Watched my mirrors and nobody came chasing after me, so that means all is good, just keep going.

Once my spacecraft landed safe and sound Mr WeeNee, The Worm and Little Black Stone were all jumping, yelling, growling, yahooing, barking and in general going nuts.......;-)

Thanks for reading this story all the way to the end... Jon and crew still somewhere in Thailand.......;-)

