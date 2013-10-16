,, Rescued ,,

Rescued from the jungle in rural Thailand.

Bloney Boy is doing just fine.

Smart and very quiet but yet still a naughty little boy at times.

We figure his age at around two months old.

Mr WeeNee growls at him all the time like a big old lion.

Puppy pays no attention and they have fun chasing each

other around the yard....................;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

