,, Rescued ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
.
.
Rescued from the jungle in rural Thailand.
.
Bloney Boy is doing just fine.
Smart and very quiet but yet still a naughty little boy at times.
We figure his age at around two months old.
Mr WeeNee growls at him all the time like a big old lion.
Puppy pays no attention and they have fun chasing each
other around the yard....................;-)
.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
6,248 views
19 faves
9 comments
Taken on October 16, 2013