Mama-san 2

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ....................

As promised here's Mama-san 2's new family, 6 tiny little puppies.

Remember the deal was when Baby-san had her puppies she would be given a new title, "Mama-san 2" .

Lets start with last nights planning for today's events. Knowing the terrain was going to be down right difficult some extra thought needed to go into this upcoming adventure.

Now it won't be filled with terrifying gut wrenching terror like the "Tunnels of Chu Chi" where a 45 Colt and flashlight were your only friend. But it will be filled with lots of nasty little biting and stinging creatures. And lets not forget the jagged broken pieces of cement, rotted boards, rusty nails broken clay pottery and glass bottles.Cool part is in my hand is a D300 Nikon accompanied with my trusted flashlight.

Ah one more thing, if you are claustrophobic a rain check may be your best option cuz this place gets real dark, real small, real fast..

First your bent over then in a few steps it's down on your hands and knees. Having fun yet ? Cuz now it's a belly crawl the rest of the way in and out across all the above mentioned stuff ..;-)

Ok so here we go, trip out was just fine, clear skies and sunshine. Did take one of my shortcuts just to see if the road was passable. Well it kinda was and kinda wasn't but I made it.

Couple places were washed out and water was still cascading over it in places.My old dirt bike skills came in handy ..;-)

Pulled in and Mama-san 2 was on me like a cheap suit, hadn't even stopped the bike and she was licking my toes. With food bag in my hand she raced ahead full blast up to the 3rd floor and was waiting for my arrival.Spread out the first bag and it was consumed in a flash, like she inhaled it ! Fresh cooked pork, chicken, rice and gravy.

Usually when finished she comes over and rubs on me like a cat saying thank you for breakfast. Not this time ! She took off like a rocket and vanished back down the stairs. Not to worry cuz there is only one place she is going to go, and we all know where that place is..

Now it's time to clear my mind of any unwanted thoughts and concentrate clearly, focusing solely on the next part of the assignment. "And what assignment is that you ask ?"...Time to get down and dirty, take a little chance and do a little dance .. We're going under this huge decaying building to find and document Mama-san 2 and her babies. .........;-)

I'll skip over the getting there part, y'all can envision that on your own. Lets get right to the being there part.

Plan was to set up the flashlight casting off a small beam allowing the camera to grab some focus. And in fact that part actually work out quit well. To well, which started to worry me. When things start going to well there is a great chance that "Mr Murphy" is going to show his ugly face soon, and he did ! ggrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.

What I want you to do now is imagine yourself in a spot so tight every movement regardless of how small a movement is a major event.And a time consuming event as well. Oh, forgot, just for fun add some Piranha type Ants eating your feet and legs, having fun yet ? ...;-)...LOL...;-)

Attached the SB800 flash gun, set all the settings and pushed the shutter, no flash ! Did it again, no flash !

Ok I know there is brand new batteries in there, pushed the flashgun test button and it fired no problem.

Check the camera settings and all was set right. Pushed the shutter again and, nothing, ggggrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.

While doing this I'm laying on my side resting my head on a piece of cement and my shoulder is rubbing on the top of this cave with dirt falling ever time I move. Long story short, turned the camera an flash off. Separated the gun from camera then put it all back together again an turned it on.Pushed the shutter and bingo, fired . Ha Ha Mr Murphy......

There are 6 puppies in total, three dark brown and three cream and with brown spots. Still don't know how many boys and girls yet but I did reach way out and touched one, maybe two.Had to put the camera down in order to do that move and it was imposable to get my head any closer.

OK enough for now, fingers are tired of typing as is my brain tired of thinking...Thank you all for stopping by and reading this to the end..............;-)

Jon and Crew, still in Thailand.

