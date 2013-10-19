, Rescued Puppy ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Back Story......................

.

Few days ago a photo of this scared little puppy was uploaded with a short story. Well here's a continuation of that story.......

.

I had mentioned a little bit about an old monk that told #1 wife about Baby-san and Mama-san going for long walks with him. I also mentioned he was the only other person that Baby-san would let touch her. He also told #1 wife that this scared little black puppy was a special dog and he was worried for it's health and care. He went on to say that Saturday {today} he would be going on a pilgrimage for a month or longer into the jungles up country. He is a Jungle Monk and Jungle Monks will go deep into the jungle and spend long periods of time meditating and cleansing their spirit.Lot of real powerful MoJo stuff happens when they do this.

Knowing the little puppy is very sick and that Mr Monkey Man is a sucker for caring for the needy, he asked # 1 wife to take the puppy home until he returns.

Of course upon hearing this news I immediately started dragging my feet. "What about Mr WeeNee and The Worm ?" I said. "We already have a full house with Ms White, Mr Black, Mr Hippie Dog, Grand Ma Leaf Dog, Crazy Dog 1 and Crazy Dog 2 not to mention the new baby from Grand Ma Leaf Dog and Mr Hippie Dog ?" "Imposable can't happen!" "My word is final and that's the end of the discussion"

.

Fat Chance with those final words, as you can see the little sick puppy has now taken up residence at our place. Number 1 smiled and made me some very exciting promises and being a typical male I let my defenses down an fell victim to my own desires...;-)

.

And in reality I felt like the monk must be a good man if Baby-san would let him touch her. Dogs don't lie about that kind of stuff so I owe him,

.

Today we rented/borrowed a car for the trip out to the jungle temple. A basket with blanket was taken along to carry the little puppy home in, figured the puppy might be slightly out of control but I was very wrong. Wife picked up the puppy , place him in the basket, placed the basket in the car between her legs an off we went. Puppy never made a sound, not one tiny whimper, not even a peep. Once home he was placed into a bowel with blanket and he immediately curled up and went to sleep.3 hours later and he is still sleeping.Also his temperature is down unlike the last few days where it was quite high. medication, fluids and food seem to be working.This is Mr WeeNee checking out the new arrival.

.

Mr Monk said "please take the puppy while I'm gone, please return him when I get back" ..

.

Lets think about this, when he gets back Baby-san will be running around with 6 puppies in tow. Hhmm, Have a feeling this little puppy may be here for awhile. What say you .. ? ..............;-)

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done