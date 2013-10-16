 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
Jon By: Jon

,, Dr Mom ,,,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Jungle Street Photography.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Number one wife and I did a more intense exam of the little puppy this afternoon.

As happy as he was to see us, he is a sick little dog. A plan is being put together

as we speak and will be implemented ASAP, or sooner ............;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

.

 

.

.

 

