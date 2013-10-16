,, Dr Mom ,,,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Jungle Street Photography.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
Number one wife and I did a more intense exam of the little puppy this afternoon.
As happy as he was to see us, he is a sick little dog. A plan is being put together
as we speak and will be implemented ASAP, or sooner ............;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
