,, Surprise ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Jungle Street Photography.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ......................................

Not real sure just where to start today's story so looks like the very beginning is as good a place as any............

Daybreak was about to happen and I'm busy getting all the usual stuff ready for the run out to feed the jungle crew.

Down side is the weather really sucks. A day of dry weather and boom in comes the backside of a typhoon that recently devastated the Philippines.

Tried desperately to convince myself that it's no big deal, only rain and wind, get over it and go. So I did......... !

Upon arrival there was no wagging tails and happy eyes to greet me, only wind and rain ! Sorted myself out and started the climb to the 3rd floor hoping Baby-san would hear my soggy sandals and appear as she always does. Didn't happen.

First thing I noticed once at the 3rd floor was the large green platter the dogs breakfast is served on was missing. Ggggrrrr, means the monkeys have stolen it again ! Gggrrrrrrrrrrr.

Just as quickly I noticed movement over on the pile of broken cement.

Two little black shiny eyes with a set of big ears attached were peeking out at me. Those ears were shaking so hard you'd think there was an earth quake happening at this very moment. Scared, hungry, lonely, frightened are just a few words that describe the puppy's condition.

About that time Baby-san comes flying up the stairs, crashes into me saying hello and then jumps on the little puppy with teeth bared .

Puppy is on its back screaming ,Please Please Don't Kill Me !!

Baby-san turns back to me once again, licks my toes and splits down the stairs. Wow, wasn't expecting any of this to be happening but it is !

Well, OK, now what ?.... Find the green plastic serving tray that's what.

Searched around and found somebody had dug a pretty good size hole in the sand and guess what ? The tray was partly buried in said hole. Hhmmm, Is Baby-san making a statement ? I think so.

Took the serving tray out into the rain for a complete wash job then set about putting some food down for the new puppy.

At this point my mission was to find the Baby-san and get her fed so off I go wandering around this large decaying palace of hers. Looked everywhere while calling and whistling, no Baby-san !

Continued searching in every dark hidden spot I knew about but No Baby-san..

Hhhhmmm, I think she is real real moody to the Max !!! Like just plain pissed off !!! What does that mean you ask ? I think it means she is about to give birth. Could be wrong but that is my opinion.

Went back upstairs and fed the new puppy more food . Started shooting photos while sitting in my old broken red plastic chair same as before.

An hour passed an no Baby-san , puppy was finishing up his breakfast and it was time to hit the road again. On the way out I started crawling under part of the big decaying palace in hopes of finding Baby-san. Nasty bad swamp, wet and full of mosquitoes, bad bad. Backed out and headed for home.

Arrived at my place soaking wet and full of excitement to share with number one wife. She sat patently listening to her husband that has no brain for thinking. When the photos came up showing the little puppy we made a new plan.

Number one wife agreed with me that somebody has heard about the Funny Photo Man that takes care of the jungle dogs and dropped off the puppy.Why else would it be way up on the 3rd floor waiting to be fed ? Baby-san is real moody cuz she is about to have a litter. Both of us are going to attempt another run in the afternoon. That means change of costume and take the flash gun this time. If Baby-san is way back under the big building it is really really dark under there, need a flash..Plus "mosquito repellent !"

There ya go, easy deal, catch ya all on the rebound ..............;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

