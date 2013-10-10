.Mr Tuff Guy vs Alpha Male.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Thailand.

Jungle Street Photography.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Back Story .............

First lets talk about Mama.......

As of today, October 11th 2013, she has not given birth to a litter.

This morning she was slow and only drank half of the milk and

ate less then half her breakfast.Certainly very happy to see me

but at the same time resting was top priority .So far so good..;-)

One other thing, the river is receding, slow but sure.Roads are

still unusable in many parts and it is a big muddy mess around

here .

OK, now for the photo of Mr Tuff Guy,

I left Mama and wandered over to feed the other part of my crew.

While doing so it was very obvious there had been no tourists around due to the heavy rains. Monkeys were eating twigs, leaves, bugs and anything they could stuff into their mouths.

They saw the bag in my hands and zeroed in knowing the bag was food !

Once on the other side Mr Stupid and Tuff Guys Girl Friend were no where in sight so the breakfast bag was spread out for him alone.

Crazed hungry monkeys decided to take a chance by getting way to close in hopes of grabbing a hand full of grub. Wrong ! As you can see Mr Tuff Guy was having none of that as an Alpha Male tried to push him to far !

Anyway monkeys scattered and Mr Tuff Guy calmly finished his breakfast.

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments, much appreciated..;-)

Jon&Crew

Done