,, Baby-san ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

4AM my eyes were just beginning to open when a warm soft and gentle muzzle started touching my arm.Mr WeeNee knew I was starting to stir and soon a smaller cold wet little nose was in on the action, The Worm !

OK I give in, slide out of bed and and open the glass door, zip and they are gone out into the black abyss awaiting them.

Stepped outside and could feel the rain, not a down pour but a steady rain and it was black as coal out, and I mean black !

Figured no use wasting time, might as well cook up some chicken/rice and head out to the temple and feed the dogs before it gets any worse.

While getting ready I checked out the local internet news and can see over one hundred homes just down the road are under 1 to 11/2 meters of flood water.

That was from yesterdays storms and today plus tomorrow more heavy rains and flooding are expected !

Now that's a bummer but I'm heading out anyway, it's already 4:45 AM.

4 cooked chickens and a kilo of rice are wrapped and strapped into the bikes basket. Camera gear is secured in the Think Tank Belt with rain covers in place.Pull the poncho over my head and we're ready to go........

Well it all sounded good until the rubber hit the road.

It was so dark out the Honda light barely did it's job. It is black, wet, windy and just plain old treacherous.....;-0

Problem being the game is already in play so no turning back or sniveling, whining or calling for a time out !

Of course it took a lot longer to arrive at our targeted destination but in due time I pulled in soaking wet and relieved to dismount the bike.

It's still very dark out with not a sound to be heard, but I''m nearly deaf anyway so no big deal. Problem was seeing where to go as there are a number of steps and none of them are built to any standard code. Even in daylight they are very tricky to negotiate.

Before I end up breaking my neck a new plan had to be formulated before going any further.

Let out a whistle, waited, did it again, waited and did it one more time.

With in a minute or less there was a very happy and pregnant Baby-san rubbing up against my leg similar to a cat. Problem solved. All I had to do was say "Lets Go" and she led me all the way up to the top where her breakfast was laid out in grand style. Soon bits of light started to appear making it easier to see but still took awhile .

Hung out with Baby-san for a couple hours then mounted the bike and split for home. Took it low and slow and arrived safe and sound, but very tired and wet.

So there ya go, current news from the other side of the world, thanks 4 stopping by...;-)

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

