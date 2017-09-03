 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
SF view from Albany. Fire smoke obscures city. | by Dr_Speed
Back to group
PRO
Dr_Speed By: Dr_Speed

SF view from Albany. Fire smoke obscures city.

Nor Cal fire smoke obscures SF. DJI Mavic shot from Albany CA.

7 views
0 faves
0 comments
Taken on September 3, 2017
All rights reserved