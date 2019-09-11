new icn message
flickr-free-ic
3d pan white
Explore
Recent Photos
Trending
Events
Beta
The Commons
Flickr Galleries
World Map
Camera Finder
Flickr Blog
Create
Get Pro
Upload
Log In
Sign Up
Explore
Trending
Events
Beta
The Commons
Flickr Galleries
Flickr Blog
Get Pro
←
→
Back to group
Ivan Radic
By: Ivan Radic
Dog sleeping on the ground at town square in Paralia, Greece
Shot on Canon EOS M50 and SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art
Done
740
views
6
faves
4
comments
Taken on September 11, 2019
Some rights reserved