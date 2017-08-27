"Protest Naked", it seems the only solution.

List of things you can't bring into the UC Campus protest zone. Note tripods and monopods are prohibited, but apparently bipods are fine.
Follow bryce_nesbitt Member since 2007
- Taken yesterday
- Southside, Berkeley, CA, US
- LGE Nexus 5X
- 2 Views
- 0 Galleries
This photo also appears in
Additional info (show more)
- Settings: 1/3759ƒ/2ISO 614.7 mm
- This photo is visible to everyone
keyboard shortcuts: ← previous photo → next photo L view in light box F favorite < scroll film strip left > scroll film strip right ? show all shortcuts