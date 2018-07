jeromepaulos 5:56pm, 6 July 2018





I've had a few pictures featured by Berkeleyside in the Berkeley Wire, but I was wondering if pictures from the photo pool every make it into regular news articles. It would be cool if Berkeleyside posted things that they needed pictures of on the photo pool for people to submit pictures, kind of like they did <a href="https://www.flickr.com/groups/berkeleyside/discuss/72157643027698913/">back in 2014</a>.